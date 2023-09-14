City of Milton
Notice of Public Hearing
Board of Zoning Appeals
Date & Time October 17, 2023
6:00 P.M.
Location: City of Milton
2006 Heritage Walk
Council Chambers
Milton, Georgia 30004-6119
678-242-2500
Consideration of Primary Variance(s)
a. V23-16, 14745 Wood Road
Request(s):
- Part 1: To allow an existing barn to encroach into the 100-foot building setback for housing animals by 98.9 feet adjacent to the north (side setback) property line, and 77.6 feet to the east (rear setback) property line. (Sec. 64-415 (a) (4) a))
- Part 2: To allow an existing barn to encroach into the 150-foot building setback for housing animals from an occupied structure on an adjacent property by 82 feet, adjacent to the north property line. (Sec. 64-415 (a) (4) a))
b. V23-17, 3144 Watsons Bend
Request:
- To allow the lot coverage for an AG-1 zoned property that fronts a private street to increase from a maximum allowed of 25 percent to 27.77 percent. (Sec. 64-1141(d)(1)(a))