Notice of Public Hearing

City of Milton

Notice of Public Hearing

Board of Zoning Appeals

Date & Time October 17, 2023

6:00 P.M.

Location: City of Milton

2006 Heritage Walk

Council Chambers

Milton, Georgia 30004-6119

678-242-2500

Consideration of Primary Variance(s)

a. V23-16, 14745 Wood Road

Request(s):

  • Part 1: To allow an existing barn to encroach into the 100-foot building setback for housing animals by 98.9 feet adjacent to the north (side setback) property line, and 77.6 feet to the east (rear setback) property line. (Sec. 64-415 (a) (4) a))
  • Part 2: To allow an existing barn to encroach into the 150-foot building setback for housing animals from an occupied structure on an adjacent property by 82 feet, adjacent to the north property line. (Sec. 64-415 (a) (4) a))

b. V23-17, 3144 Watsons Bend

Request:

  •  To allow the lot coverage for an AG-1 zoned property that fronts a private street to increase from a maximum allowed of 25 percent to 27.77 percent. (Sec. 64-1141(d)(1)(a))