CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, May 5, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, May 23, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. MP-22-02/CU-22-01 Bright Path Academy
Consideration of a master plan amendment and conditional use to allow a ‘School, Academic’ for Bright Path Academy. A master plan amendment is requested to the Immco Inc. Master Plan to add the proposed use and a conditional use to allow a ‘School, Academic’ for Bright Path Academy. The property is located at 12395 Morris Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1189, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. MP-21-10/Z-21-12/CU-21-14/V-21-29 Continuum/5555 Windward Parkway
Consideration of a master plan amendment, rezoning, conditional use and variances to allow for the construction of a mixed-use development consisting of 1,479,299 SF office (517,399 SF existing), 104,600 SF of retail/restaurant use, 80 ‘For-Sale’ townhome units, 334 ‘For-Rent’ units, and open space on 51.9 acres. A master plan amendment is requested to the Oxford Green Master Plan Phase 2 to modify master plan development regulations and to add Dwelling, ‘For-Rent’, Residential and Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’ Attached as permitted uses. A rezoning is requested from O-I (Office-Institutional) to MU (Mixed Use) and a conditional use is requested to allow Dwelling, ‘For-Rent’ Residential and Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’ Attached. Variances are requested to reduce the minimum percentage of commercial use, modify various landscape strip requirements, reduce the impervious setback associated with stream buffers, and reduce parking requirements. The property is located at 5555 Windward Parkway and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 1186, 1187, 1190 & 1191, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.