CITY OF ALPHARETTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The following item will be considered by the City Council on Monday, February 21, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

a. E-21-07 Wellstar Sign Exception

Consideration of a sign exception to allow additional wall signs and to increase the height of monument signs. The property is located at 2450 Old Milton Parkway and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 749, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

