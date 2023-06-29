CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following item will be considered by the City Council on Monday, July 17, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. MP-23-03 Fulton Science Academy
Consideration of a master plan amendment to allow for the construction of athletic fields (tennis and soccer) in conjunction with the Fulton Science Academy athletic program. A master plan amendment is requested to reduce building setbacks along Fanfare Way for tennis courts and retaining walls. The property is located at 3035 Fanfare Way and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 688, 689, and 700, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.