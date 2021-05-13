City of Milton
Notice of Public Hearing
Board of Zoning Appeals
Date & Time June 15, 2021
6:00 P.M.
Location: City of Milton
2006 Heritage Walk
Council Chambers
Milton, Georgia 30004-6119
678-242-2500
Consideration of Primary Variances
a. V21-11, 14779 Wood Road
Request(s):
• To allow the an accessory structure housing animals to be located less than 100 feet from the property line. (Sec. 64-415, (a) (4) a.)
b. V21-12, 1255 Birmingham Hwy
Request(s):
• To allow an existing guest house to be located in front of the primary structure (Sec. 64-1598 (b)(5))
• To allow the existing guest house to exceed the 1500 square feet limit. (Sec. 64-1598 (b)(3))
• To allow the existing accessory structures housing animals to be located less than 100 feet from the property line. (Sec. 64-415(a)(9))
