City of Milton

Notice of Public Hearing

Board of Zoning Appeals

Date & Time June 15, 2021

6:00 P.M.

Location: City of Milton

2006 Heritage Walk

Council Chambers

Milton, Georgia 30004-6119

678-242-2500

Consideration of Primary Variances

a. V21-11, 14779 Wood Road

Request(s):

• To allow the an accessory structure housing animals to be located less than 100 feet from the property line. (Sec. 64-415, (a) (4) a.)

b. V21-12, 1255 Birmingham Hwy

Request(s):

• To allow an existing guest house to be located in front of the primary structure (Sec. 64-1598 (b)(5))

• To allow the existing guest house to exceed the 1500 square feet limit. (Sec. 64-1598 (b)(3))

• To allow the existing accessory structures housing animals to be located less than 100 feet from the property line. (Sec. 64-415(a)(9))

