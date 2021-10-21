Notice of Public Hearing

Petitioner: Dave Rodgers / Grovont Partners

Location: 12740 & 12770 Arnold Mill Road

Type: RZ 20212612/ CV 20212614

Land Lots: 1093 & 1140

Request: Rezoning from AG-43(Agricultural) to NX (Neighborhood Mixed Use), and Concurrent Variances to Build to Zone, Height Encroachment to Increase Parapet Wall by 6 ft, and Ground Floor Story Height for a Senior Living Community.

Public Hearings: Hearing before Mayor and Council,

Council Chambers

November 8, 2021- 7:00 PM

Place: Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street, Roswell, Georgia 30075

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within two (2) years immediately preceding the filing of this request, and who desire to appear at the public hearings in opposition to the application, shall, at least five (5) days prior to the hearing, file a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney, 38 Hill St.

The complete application is on file for public view at the Roswell Planning and Zoning Division, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia, (770) 817-6720. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.

Michael Fischer - Interim City Administrator

Lori Henry - Mayor

