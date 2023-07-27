 Skip to main content
Notice of Public Hearing

City of Roswell

Notice of Public Hearing

Randy Knight - City Administrator

Kurt Wilson- Mayor

a. UDC Text Amendment

The following item will be considered by the Planning Commission at

a public hearing on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 7:00 PM in the

Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.

An ordinance to the Unified Development Code by modifying

Article 4, Corridors and Nodes Districts, Section 4.5.2, Use Table,

and Article 9, Use Provisions, Section 9.7.19, Outdoor Storage.

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign

contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two

hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign

contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney.

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com