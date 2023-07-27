City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
Randy Knight - City Administrator
Kurt Wilson- Mayor
The following item will be considered by the Planning Commission at
a public hearing on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 7:00 PM in the
Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. UDC Text Amendment
An ordinance to the Unified Development Code by modifying
Article 4, Corridors and Nodes Districts, Section 4.5.2, Use Table,
and Article 9, Use Provisions, Section 9.7.19, Outdoor Storage.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign
contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two
hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign
contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com