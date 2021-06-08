CITY OF ALPHARETTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The following item will be considered by the City Council on Monday,

June 28, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council

Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

a. CU-21-06 The Parish Anglican Church/Kalen Center

Consideration of a conditional use to allow a ‘Church, Synagogue’

for The Parish Anglican Church in an existing space at the Kalen

Center. The property is located at 201 Vaughan Drive and is legally

described as being located in Land Lot 1124, 2nd District, 2nd

Section, Fulton County, Georgia.

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign

contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred

fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign

contribution report with the Community Development Department. The

complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the

office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

Load comments