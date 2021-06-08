CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following item will be considered by the City Council on Monday,
June 28, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council
Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. CU-21-06 The Parish Anglican Church/Kalen Center
Consideration of a conditional use to allow a ‘Church, Synagogue’
for The Parish Anglican Church in an existing space at the Kalen
Center. The property is located at 201 Vaughan Drive and is legally
described as being located in Land Lot 1124, 2nd District, 2nd
Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign
contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred
fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign
contribution report with the Community Development Department. The
complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the
office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
