Notice of Public Hearing

City of Milton

Board of Zoning Appeals

bza april 18

Date & Time April 18, 2023

6:00 P.M.

Location: City of Milton

2006 Heritage Walk

Council Chambers

Milton, Georgia 30004-6119

678-242-2500

Consideration of Primary Variances

a. V23-05, 14665 Glencreek Way

Request(s):

• To allow an existing accessory structure to encroach the 50-foot rear setback requirement by 41.6 feet. (Sec. 64-416 (d)).

b. V23-06, 2410 Saddlesprings Drive

Request(s):

• To allow an existing single-family home and concrete patio to remain in the City of Milton’s 50-foot stream buffer and 75-foot impervious setback. (Sec. 20-426(1)(2)).

• To allow a proposed new deck to encroach into the 75-foot impervious setback. (Sec. 20-426(2)).

• To allow a proposed new pool to encroach into the 75-foot impervious setback. (Sec. 20-426(2)).

c. V23-07, 3240 Francis Road

Request(s):

• To allow an existing single-family home to encroach the 60-foot front setback requirement by 23.9 feet. (Sec. 64-416(b)).

• To allow an existing single-family home to encroach the 25-foot side setback requirement by 10.7 feet. (Sec. 64-416(c)(1)).

• To allow an existing accessory structure to encroach the 25-foot side setback requirement by 4.9 feet. (Sec. 64-416 (c)(1)).

d. V23-08, 212 Ranchette Road

Request(s):

• To allow a proposed new guesthouse to be located in front of the primary single-family home (Sec. 64-1598 (b)(5)).

• To allow the existing carport and detached garage to remain in the City of Milton’s 50-foot stream buffer and 75-foot impervious setback. (Sec. 20-426(1)(2)).

• To allow the existing hot tub, pool and pool decking to remain the 75-foot impervious setback. (Sec. 20-426 (2)).

• To allow the existing detached garage to encroach the 25-foot side setback by 10.8 feet (Sec. 64-416(c)(1)).

• To allow the existing carport to encroach the 25-foot side setback by 23.1 feet (Sec. 64-416 (c)(1)).