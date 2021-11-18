City of Milton

Notice of Public Hearing

Board of Zoning Appeals

Date & Time December 21, 2021

6:00 P.M.

Location: City of Milton

2006 Heritage Walk

Council Chambers

Milton, Georgia 30004-6119

678-242-2500

Consideration of Primary Variances

a. V21-25, 810 Bethany Green Court

Request(s):

• To allow the lot coverage for an R2-A zoned property that fronts a public street to go from 20 percent to 28.7 percent. (Sec. 64-1141(d)(1)(b)).

• To allow the pool house in the rear set back 19 feet from the North property line (Sec. 64-485(d)).

b. V21-26, 1745 Dinsmore Road

Request(s):

• To allow the existing garage to encroach rear yard setback up to 9.33 feet to North property line on the property zoned AG-1(Sec. 64-416(d)).

