City of Milton
Notice of Public Hearing
Board of Zoning Appeals
Date & Time December 21, 2021
6:00 P.M.
Location: City of Milton
2006 Heritage Walk
Council Chambers
Milton, Georgia 30004-6119
678-242-2500
Consideration of Primary Variances
a. V21-25, 810 Bethany Green Court
Request(s):
• To allow the lot coverage for an R2-A zoned property that fronts a public street to go from 20 percent to 28.7 percent. (Sec. 64-1141(d)(1)(b)).
• To allow the pool house in the rear set back 19 feet from the North property line (Sec. 64-485(d)).
b. V21-26, 1745 Dinsmore Road
Request(s):
• To allow the existing garage to encroach rear yard setback up to 9.33 feet to North property line on the property zoned AG-1(Sec. 64-416(d)).
