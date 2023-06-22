City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
Randy Knight - City Administrator
Kurt Wilson- Mayor
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Historic Preservation Commission on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill Street, Roswell, Georgia.
a. HPC20231246 – 64 Maple Street
The applicant, the MAC Group, LLC, is requesting new home construction, Land Lot 415.
b. HPC20232325– 660 Elm Street
The applicants, Jim & Patricia Pransky, are requesting demolition of an existing structure, Land Lot 415.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia, (770) 817-6720 or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com