CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be considered by the Design Review Board on
Friday, September 15, 2023 with a workshop commencing at 8:30 a.m. and regular meeting commencing at 9:00 a.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers
2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
1. DRB230036 Sammy’s Pizzeria on the Green
Consideration of signage for the business. The property is located at 10 North Broad St and is legally described as being in Land Lot 1268, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
2. DRB230037 Sparkle & Sass
Consideration of signage for the business. The property is located at 480 North Main St #216 and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1180, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
3. DRB230038 The District Salon
Consideration of signage for the business. The property is located at 28 North Main St and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1269, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia
4. DRB230039 Highland Yoga
Consideration of signage for the business. The property is located at 50 Canton St #114 and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1269, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia
5. DRB230042 Standard at Alpharetta
Consideration of signage for the business. The property is located at 4 South Main St and is legally described as being in Land Lot 1268, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
6. DRB230040 Thompson Street Park
Consideration of new construction related to a new single family detached subdivision. The property is located at 132 Brook St and 51 Thompson St and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 0748, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia
7. DRB230041 Fulton Science Academy
Consideration new construction athletic facility, landscaping and site lighting related to a new project. The property is located at 3035 Fanfare Way and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 0688, 0689 & 0700 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.