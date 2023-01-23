 Skip to main content
Notice of Public Hearing

City of Roswell

Notice of Public Hearing

Randy Knighton - City Administrator

Kurt Wilson -Mayor

The following item will be heard at a public hearing held by the Historic Preservation Commission on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.

a. HPC 20223956 – 63 Goulding Place

The applicants, Christopher Koke and Maria Posada, are

requesting approval for a partial demolition and reconstruction and

addition; Land Lot 387.

b. HPC 20230134 – 994 Alpharetta Street

The applicant, W. Dallas Bond, is requesting an appeal to HPC

Administrative application 20222587; Land Lot 412.

c. HPC 20225304 – 1087 Alpharetta Street

The applicant, Mattis Partners, LLC, are requesting changes to

previously approved plans; Land Lot 412.

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning

Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or

planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.

