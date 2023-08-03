Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing shall be held at the City of Milton City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, Georgia, on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. before the Milton City Council to consider a Resolution transmitting a draft Capital Improvements Element 2023 Annual Update report to the Atlanta Regional Commission for regional and State review per the requirements of the State’s Development Impact Fee Compliance Requirements adopted pursuant to the Georgia Planning Act of 1989. Said public hearing will be held in accordance with Section (9)(a) of Chapter 110-12-2-.04 of the State’s Development Impact Fee Compliance Requirements. Any persons wishing to be heard on the draft Capital Improvements Element 2023 Annual Update report are invited to attend.