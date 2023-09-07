 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Notice of Public Hearing

City of Roswell

Notice of Public Hearing

Randy Knight - City Administrator

Kurt Wilson- Mayor

43377_1

The following item will be considered by the Planning Commission at a public hearing on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 7:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.

a. RZ 20232847/ CV 20233093 – 525 E. Crossville Road

The applicant, Teresa Curry/Axis Infrastructure, LLC, is requesting a Rezoning from OP (Office Park) to PV (Parkway Village) and a Concurrent Variance for build-to zone.

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney.

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia, (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com