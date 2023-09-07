City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
Randy Knight - City Administrator
Kurt Wilson- Mayor
The following item will be considered by the Planning Commission at a public hearing on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 7:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. RZ 20232847/ CV 20233093 – 525 E. Crossville Road
The applicant, Teresa Curry/Axis Infrastructure, LLC, is requesting a Rezoning from OP (Office Park) to PV (Parkway Village) and a Concurrent Variance for build-to zone.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia, (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com