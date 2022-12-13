CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, January 5, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, January 23, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. Z-23-01/V-23-03 KJ Luxury Homes/1580 Mayfield Road
Consideration of a rezoning and variances to allow for the construction of 7 ‘For-Sale’ single-family detached homes on 5.66 acres. A rezoning is requested from AG (Agriculture) to R-22 (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Residential) and variances are requested to reduce the right-of-way width of a local street from 50’ to 44’ and to have a sidewalk on 1 side of the street. The property is located at 1580 Mayfield Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 1057 and 1104, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. Z-23-02/V-23-01 82 & 92 Thompson Street Condominiums
Consideration of a rezoning and variance to allow for the construction of a 5-unit ‘For-Sale’ condominium building on 1.13 acres. A rezoning is requested from R-12 (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Residential) and O-P (Office-Professional) to DT-LW (Downtown Live-Work) and variances are requested to allow a stream buffer encroachment and to allow hardscape within the 10’ landscape strip along Thompson Street. The property is located at 82 & 92 Thompson Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 748, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
c. MP-23-01/V-23-04 META/Windward Park
Consideration of a master plan amendment and variance to amend development regulations and to amend the remaining residential development mix to allow 100 ‘For-Sale’ townhomes and 130 ‘For-Rent’ units. A variance is requested to eliminate the neighborhood grocery requirement. The property is located at 0 North Point Parkway and 0 Dryden Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 1112, 1177, 1188, and 1189, 2nd District, 1st/2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
d. CLUP-22-05/Z-22-15/CU-22-12/V-22-29 Story Book Builders/31 & 51 Thompson Street
Consideration of a comprehensive land use plan amendment, rezoning, conditional use and variances to allow for the construction of 17 ‘For-Sale’ single-family detached homes and 5 ‘For-Sale’ townhomes on 2.23 acres in the Downtown. A comprehensive land use plan amendment is requested from ‘Commercial’ to ‘Mixed Use Live Work’ and a rezoning is requested from C-2 (General Commercial) and DT-LW (Downtown Live-Work) to DT-LW. A conditional use is requested to increase density above 8 dwelling units per acre and variances are requested to eliminate interparcel connectivity, reduce minimum separation between a driveway and intersection, and reduce the planter strip along Thompson Street. The property is located at 31 and 51 Thompson Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 748, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, January 23, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
e. Z-22-13/V-22-25 Grand Communities/2325 Old Milton Parkway
Consideration of a rezoning and variances to allow for the construction of 24 ‘For-Sale townhomes on approximately 6.15 acres. A rezoning is requested from O-I (Office-Institutional) and R-12 (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Residential) to DT-LW (Downtown Live-Work) and variances are requested to reduce stream buffers, allow some townhomes to be front loaded, and modify streetscape standards. The property is located at 2325 Old Milton Parkway, 0 Norcross Street, and 210 Norcross Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 748, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.