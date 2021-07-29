THE CITY OF DUNWOODY, GEORGIA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Dunwoody City Council will meet on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Dunwoody City Hall, which is located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338 for the purpose of due process of the following:
Text amendments to the Code of the City of Dunwoody Chapter 27, Article II, Division 6 – Dunwoody Village Districts and to Sec. 27-97 – DVO, Dunwoody Village Overlay.
The City of Dunwoody seeks the following for the properties at 5500 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd and at 1244 Dunwoody Village Pkwy: A Rezoning from the current C-1 Conditional (Commercial) District to the DV-1 (Village Commercial) and DV-4 (Village Center) District.
Should you have any questions, comments, please contact the City of Dunwoody Community Development Department at 678-382-6800.
