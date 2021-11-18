CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PH-21-AB-27 MINIMUM DISTANCE REQUIREMENT WAIVER REQUEST FOR
241 SOUTH MAIN STREET
DATE AND TIME
Monday, November 29, 2021
6:30 P.M.
PLACE
Alpharetta City Hall
Council Chambers
2 Park Plaza
Alpharetta, GA 30009
PURPOSE
The applicant is requesting a variance from the minimum distance required between an establishment seeking a license for on-premise consumption and sales of alcoholic beverages and any school grounds.
APPLICANT
David Filipwicz
PROPERTY
241 South Main Street
Alpharetta, GA 30009
