CITY OF ALPHARETTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PH-21-AB-27 MINIMUM DISTANCE REQUIREMENT WAIVER REQUEST FOR

241 SOUTH MAIN STREET

DATE AND TIME

Monday, November 29, 2021

6:30 P.M.

PLACE

Alpharetta City Hall

Council Chambers

2 Park Plaza

Alpharetta, GA 30009

PURPOSE

The applicant is requesting a variance from the minimum distance required between an establishment seeking a license for on-premise consumption and sales of alcoholic beverages and any school grounds.

APPLICANT

David Filipwicz

PROPERTY

241 South Main Street

Alpharetta, GA 30009

