CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, June 1, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, June 19, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. PH-23-08 Unified Development Code (UDC) Text Amendments – Zoning Procedures Law
Consideration of text amendments to the Unified Development Code (UDC) to amend procedures to ensure consistency with the Zoning Procedures Law of the State of Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, June 26, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
b. MP-23-02/CU-23-02 Whataburger/2345 Mansell Road
Consideration of a master plan amendment and conditional use to allow for the redevelopment of an existing restaurant with a new 3,700 square foot restaurant with drive-through on 1.92 acres in the North Point Overlay. A master plan amendment is requested to allow a restaurant with drive-through and a conditional use is requested to allow a restaurant with drive-through for Whataburger. The property is located at 2345 Mansell Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 656, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
c. MP-23-03/V-23-10 Fulton Science Academy
Consideration of a master plan amendment and variance to allow for the construction of several athletic fields (tennis and soccer) in conjunction with the Fulton Science Academy athletic program. A master plan amendment is requested to reduce building setbacks along Fanfare Way and a variance is requested to allow retaining walls in a building setback. The property is located at 3035 Fanfare Way and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 688, 689, and 700, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.