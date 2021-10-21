Notice of Public Hearing
Petitioner: Creviston at Crabapple, LLC
Location: 10901 Crabapple Road
Type: PV 20212685/ CV 20212969
Land Lots: 407
Request: Parkway Village Small Tract Status and Concurrent Variances to 2.2.20 Driveway Area Percentage, 2.2.2 Lot, Letter E. Lot Frontage, 2.2.19 Driveway Depth, and 4.3.5 Rear Setback.
Public Hearings: Hearing before Mayor and Council,
Council Chambers
November 8, 2021 - 7:00 p.m.
Place: Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street, Roswell, Georgia 30075
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within two (2) years immediately preceding the filing of this request, and who desire to appear at the public hearings in opposition to the application, shall, at least five (5) days prior to the hearing, file a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney, 38 Hill St.
The complete application is on file for public view at the Roswell Planning and Zoning Division, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia, (770) 817-6720. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.
Michael Fischer - Interim City Administrator
Lori Henry - Mayor
