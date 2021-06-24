CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR USE PERMITS AND CONCURRENT VARIANCES
These items were deferred from the June 7, 2021, Council Meeting.
Case Nos. U21-01/VC21-03, U21-02
Location: 2105 Bethany Way (containing multiple parcels for a total of 18.07 acres within the 2nd District 2nd Section, Land Lot 892)
Applicant: The PFAJ Revocable Trust
Requests:
U21-01/VC21-03 – Request a Use Permit for “Agricultural Related Activities”, Sec. 64-1797 and a two-part concurrent variance to 1) allow the existing parking areas, wood pavilion, horse arenas, and driveways within the 100-foot activity setback (Sec. 64-1797 (d)) and 2) to allow the structures housing animals to be located within 100 feet of a property line (Sec. 64-1797 (e)).
U21-02 – Request a Use Permit for Rural Event Facility, Sec. 64-1842
Public Hearing: Mayor and City Council Meeting
Monday, July 19, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.
Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers
2006 Heritage Walk
Milton, GA 30004
678-242-2540
