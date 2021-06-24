CITY OF MILTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR USE PERMITS AND CONCURRENT VARIANCES

These items were deferred from the June 7, 2021, Council Meeting.

Case Nos. U21-01/VC21-03, U21-02

Location: 2105 Bethany Way (containing multiple parcels for a total of 18.07 acres within the 2nd District 2nd Section, Land Lot 892)

Applicant: The PFAJ Revocable Trust

Requests:

U21-01/VC21-03 – Request a Use Permit for “Agricultural Related Activities”, Sec. 64-1797 and a two-part concurrent variance to 1) allow the existing parking areas, wood pavilion, horse arenas, and driveways within the 100-foot activity setback (Sec. 64-1797 (d)) and 2) to allow the structures housing animals to be located within 100 feet of a property line (Sec. 64-1797 (e)).

U21-02 – Request a Use Permit for Rural Event Facility, Sec. 64-1842

Public Hearing: Mayor and City Council Meeting

Monday, July 19, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers

2006 Heritage Walk

Milton, GA 30004

678-242-2540

