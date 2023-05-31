CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following item will be considered by the City Council on Monday, June 19, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
- a. PH-23-09 Alpharetta Design Review Board Ordinance and Design Guidelines Text Amendments – Zoning Procedures Law
Consideration of text amendments to the Alpharetta Design Review Board Ordinance and Design Guidelines, Article II of Chapter 36 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Alpharetta, Georgia to amend procedures to ensure consistency with the Zoning Procedures Law of the State of Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.