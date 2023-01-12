City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
Randy Knighton - City Administrator
Kurt Wilson -Mayor
The following items will be considered for a first reading by the Mayor and City Council at a public hearing on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM and a second reading on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. UDC Text Amendment
An ordinance to amend the Unified Development Code by modifying Article 4, Corridor and Nodes Districts, Article 5, Downtown Historic Districts, Article 6, Employment Districts, and Article 9, Use Provisions.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.