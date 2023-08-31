CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
DESIGN REVIEW BOARD
Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 6:00 P.M.
Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers
2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004
678-242-2540
On the date and time, and at the location stated above, the Design Review Board shall conduct a public hearing to consider the following applications for Certificate of Endorsement.
1. Building Plan Review
Address: 13069 GA-9, Suite 2520, Milton GA 30004
Project Name: Five Below
Applicant: Robert Day
CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
DESIGN REVIEW BOARD
Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 6:00 P.M.
Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers
2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004
678-242-2540
On the date and time, and at the location stated above, the Design Review Board shall conduct a public hearing to consider the following applications for Certificate of Appropriateness.
1. Demolition Plan Review:
Address: 15745 Hamby Road, Milton GA 30004
Applicant: Scott Reese / Brumbelow-Reese & Associates, Inc