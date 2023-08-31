 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Notice of Public Hearing

CITY OF MILTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

DESIGN REVIEW BOARD

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 6:00 P.M.

Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers

2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004

678-242-2540

On the date and time, and at the location stated above, the Design Review Board shall conduct a public hearing to consider the following applications for Certificate of Endorsement.

1. Building Plan Review

Address: 13069 GA-9, Suite 2520, Milton GA 30004

Project Name: Five Below

Applicant: Robert Day

43299_1

CITY OF MILTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

DESIGN REVIEW BOARD

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 6:00 P.M.

Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers

2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004

678-242-2540

On the date and time, and at the location stated above, the Design Review Board shall conduct a public hearing to consider the following applications for Certificate of Appropriateness.

1. Demolition Plan Review:

Address: 15745 Hamby Road, Milton GA 30004

Applicant: Scott Reese / Brumbelow-Reese & Associates, Inc