THE CITY OF DUNWOODY, GEORGIA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Dunwoody Planning Commission will meet on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Dunwoody City Hall, which is located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338, for the purpose of due process of the following:
Special Land Use Permit Request (Case # 22-03) for 1822 Mount Vernon Road: The property owners, Anna Khoklan and Roman Khoklan, request a Special Land Use Permit to allow a 7-resident personal care home. The property owners also request a concurrent variance from Sec. 27-202, to allow additional parking.
Should you have any questions, comments, or would like to view the application and supporting materials, please contact the City of Dunwoody Community Development Department at 678-382-6800. Staff is available to answer questions, discuss the decision-making process, and receive comments and concerns.