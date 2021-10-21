City of Roswell

Notice of Public Hearing

Petition No. BZA 20214096

Petitioner: Rob Huey

Location: 111 Prospect St.

Land Lot: 411

Request: Variances to Front, Side, & Rear Setbacks

Public Hearing: Board of Zoning Appeals- November 9, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: ROSWELL CITY HALL

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

38 HILL STREET, ROSWELL, GA

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 641-3774. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.

Michael Fischer -  Interim City Administrator

Lori Henry - Mayor

