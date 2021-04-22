City of Milton

Notice of Public Hearing

Board of Zoning Appeals

Date & Time May 18, 2021

6:00 P.M.

Location: City of Milton

2006 Heritage Walk

Council Chambers

Milton, Georgia 30004-6119

678-242-2500

Consideration of Primary Variances

a. V21-09, 200 Tor Court

Request(s):

• To allow the lot coverage for an AG-1 zoned property that fronts a public street to go from 20 percent to 25 percent. (Sec. 64-1141, (d) (1)(b))

b. V21-10, 12655 Birmingham Hwy

Request(s):

To allow all wall signs to be made of transparent white lexan and vinyl. (Sec. 64-2325 (b)(4))

To allow internal illumination of all signs

(Sec. 64-2325(b)(2))

To allow the 48” diameter sign to remain on the architectural feature.

(Sec. 64-2325 (b)(3))

To allow an additional wall sign for a total of four signs.

(Sec. 64-2325 (b)(6))

