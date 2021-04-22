City of Milton
Notice of Public Hearing
Board of Zoning Appeals
Date & Time May 18, 2021
6:00 P.M.
Location: City of Milton
2006 Heritage Walk
Council Chambers
Milton, Georgia 30004-6119
678-242-2500
Consideration of Primary Variances
a. V21-09, 200 Tor Court
Request(s):
• To allow the lot coverage for an AG-1 zoned property that fronts a public street to go from 20 percent to 25 percent. (Sec. 64-1141, (d) (1)(b))
b. V21-10, 12655 Birmingham Hwy
Request(s):
To allow all wall signs to be made of transparent white lexan and vinyl. (Sec. 64-2325 (b)(4))
To allow internal illumination of all signs
(Sec. 64-2325(b)(2))
To allow the 48” diameter sign to remain on the architectural feature.
(Sec. 64-2325 (b)(3))
To allow an additional wall sign for a total of four signs.
(Sec. 64-2325 (b)(6))
