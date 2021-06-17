THE CITY OF DUNWOODY, GEORGIA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Dunwoody Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Dunwoody City Hall, which is located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338 for the purpose of due process of the following:
Text amendments to the Code of the City of Dunwoody Chapter 27, Article II, Division 6 – Dunwoody Village Districts and to Sec. 27-97 – DVO, Dunwoody Village Overlay.
The City of Dunwoody seeks the following for the properties at 5500 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd and at 1244 Dunwoody Village Pkwy: A Rezoning from the current C-1 Conditional (Commercial) District to the DV-1 (Village Commercial) and DV-4 (Village Center) District.
This meeting is also being held electronically pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 50-14-1(g).
To join via Zoom please use the following:
Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:
Please click this URL to join. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86125649642
Or iPhone one-tap:
+13126266799,,86125649642# US (Chicago)
+19292056099,,86125649642# US (New York)
Or join by phone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782
Webinar ID: 861 2564 9642
International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbUbqUrkBw
Should you have any questions, comments, please contact the City of Dunwoody Community Development Department at 678-382-6800.
