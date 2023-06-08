CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
DESIGN REVIEW BOARD
Date: Tuesday, July 11, 2023 6:00 P.M.
Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers
2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004. 678-242-2540
On the date and time, and at the location stated above, the Design Review Board shall conduct a public hearing to consider the following applications for Certificate of Endorsement.
- Building Design Review
- Site Development Review
Address: 850 Hickory Flat Road
Use: Restaurant and Event facility
Project Name: 7 Acre Breakfast
Applicant: Curtis Mills