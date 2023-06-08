 Skip to main content
Notice of Public Hearing

CITY OF MILTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

DESIGN REVIEW BOARD 

COM Design Review Board PH

Date: Tuesday, July 11, 2023 6:00 P.M.

Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers

2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004. 678-242-2540     

On the date and time, and at the location stated above, the Design Review Board shall conduct a public hearing to consider the following applications for Certificate of Endorsement.

  1. Building Design Review 
  2. Site Development Review

Address: 850 Hickory Flat Road

Use: Restaurant and Event facility

Project Name: 7 Acre Breakfast

Applicant: Curtis Mills