CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, March 20, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. V-23-08 Off Leash – Waiting Period variance
Consideration of a variance to reduce the waiting period for City Council consideration of a public hearing request on the same property from twelve (12) to six (6) months. The property is located at 142 South Main Street and 125 Norcross Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 695, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. PH-23-05 Off Leash – Change of Conditions
Consideration of a request to change previous conditions of zoning to allow for the re-use of an existing building. The property is located at 142 South Main Street and 125 Norcross Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 695, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.