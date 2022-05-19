City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Historic Preservation Commission on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. HPC 20212088 – 1105 Canton Street
The Applicant, Jay Bauch, is Requesting a Certificate of Appropriateness for construction of accessory structure, Land Lot 412.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.
Randy Knighton, City Administrator
Kurt Wilson, Mayor