Roswell

Notice of Public Hearing

City of Roswell

The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Historic Preservation Commission on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.

a. HPC 20212088 – 1105 Canton Street

The Applicant, Jay Bauch, is Requesting a Certificate of Appropriateness for construction of accessory structure, Land Lot 412.

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.

Randy Knighton, City Administrator

Kurt Wilson, Mayor