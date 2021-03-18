THE CITY OF DUNWOODY, GEORGIA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Dunwoody City Council will meet on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Dunwoody City Hall, which is located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338 for the purpose of due process of the following:

Text amendments to the City of Dunwoody City Code Chapter 27, Section 27-266 – 27-273, Fences and Walls.

Text amendments to the City of Dunwoody City Code Chapter 27, Section 27-87, PD, Planned Development District.

This meeting is also being held electronically pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 50-14-1(g).

Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:

Please click this URL to join. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84187825123

Or join by phone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799

Webinar ID: 841 8782 5123

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcBz3GOHg0

