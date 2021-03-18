THE CITY OF DUNWOODY, GEORGIA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Dunwoody City Council will meet on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Dunwoody City Hall, which is located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338 for the purpose of due process of the following:
Text amendments to the City of Dunwoody City Code Chapter 27, Section 27-266 – 27-273, Fences and Walls.
Text amendments to the City of Dunwoody City Code Chapter 27, Section 27-87, PD, Planned Development District.
This meeting is also being held electronically pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 50-14-1(g).
Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:
Please click this URL to join. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84187825123
Or join by phone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799
Webinar ID: 841 8782 5123
International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcBz3GOHg0
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.