City of Milton
Notice of Public Hearing
Board of Zoning Appeals
Date & Time May 17, 2022
6:00 P.M.
Location: City of Milton
2006 Heritage Walk
Council Chambers
Milton, Georgia 30004-6119
678-242-2500
Consideration of Primary Variances
a. V22-03, 355 Cox Road (administratively deferred last month)
Request(s):
• To allow the existing footprint of an accessory structure in AG-1 Zoned property to remain 4 feet inside the side-yard setback (Section 64-416 (c)(1)).
b. V22-08, 13424 Hipworth Road (deferred by Board of Zoning Appeals last month)
Request(s):
• To encroach into the 75-foot impervious setback for a proposed pool and pool deck. (Sec. 20-426(2)).
c. V22-09, 3123 Balley Forrest Drive
Request(s):
• To reduce the side yard setback from 25 feet to 20 feet for a proposed single-family home. (Section 64-416 (c)(1)).
d. V22-10, 2200 Birmingham Road
Request(s):
• To reduce the side yard setback adjacent to street from 40 feet to 33.5 feet for an existing single-family home. (Section 64-416 (c)(2)).
• To allow the existing single-family home to remain in front of the proposed primary single-family home for a guesthouse use. (Section 64-1598(5))