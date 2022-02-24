NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Dunwoody Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Dunwoody City Hall, which is located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338, and on Zoom (link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82041958152) for the purpose of due process of the following:
ZBA 21-32: Variances requested for 4851 Adams Road from Sec. 16-78 to allow encroachment into the 75-foot stream buffer, from Sec. 27-58 to encroach into the rear setback, and Sec. 27-147 to eliminate the contextual street setback.
ZBA 22-03: Variance requested for 5018 Hidden Branches Circle from Sec. 16-78 to allow encroachment into the 75-foot stream buffer.
Should you have any questions, comments, or would like to view the application and supporting materials, please contact the City of Dunwoody Community Development Department at 678-382-6800. Members of the public are encouraged to call or schedule a meeting with staff in advance of the Public Hearing if they have questions or are unfamiliar with the process. Staff is available to answer questions, discuss the decision-making process, and receive comments and concerns.