City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
The Following Items Will Be Considered By The Mayor And City Council At A Public Hearing On Monday March 14, 2022 At 7:00 PM In The Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. RZ20213974 & CU20213975 10325 TURNER RD/ OLD ALABAMA CONNECTOR
The Applicant, Frederick White/ Verizon Wireless, Is Requesting A Rezoning From OP (Office Park) To CIV (Civic) And A Conditional Use For A Major Utility Facility For Office Use And To House Telecommunications Equipment At 10325 Turner Road And Old Alabama Connector, Land Lots 737 & 738.
b. RC20215092- 9560 DOGWOOD ROAD
The Applicant, Dmytro Shatkovskyy, Is Requesting the Issuance of a Metropolitan River Protection Act Certificate Within the Chattahoochee River Corridor for Construction of a Single Family Home, Land Lot 530.
c. 2040 COMPREHENSIVE PLAN PROPOSED AMENDMENTS
Mayor and City Council Will Vote on the Proposed Amendments to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoningandroswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.
Randy Knighton - City Administrator
Kurt Wilson - Mayor