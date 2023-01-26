 Skip to main content
Notice of Public Hearing

City of Roswell

Randy Knighton - City Administrator

Kurt Wilson -Mayor

The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Board

of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the

Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.

a. BZA20225426 – 64 Maple Street

The applicant, Dj Huyck, is requesting stream buffer variance.

Land Lot 415.

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning &

Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or

planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com

64 maple street