Notice of Public Hearing

The following item will be considered by the Mayor and City Council at a public hearing on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. RC 20225380 – Riverside Road
The applicant, BenchMark Management, LLC, is requesting a Metropolitan River Protection Act certificate; Land Lot 531.
b. UDC Text Amendment
An ordinance to amend the Unified Development Code by modifying Article 2, Section 2.2.6 to add Redevelopment and to change the percentage of landscape open space in Articles 3, 4, 5 and 6 for the following building types: Townhouse, Walk-Up Flat, Stacked Flat, Commercial House, Single-Story Shopfront, Mixed Use Building, General Building and Civic Building, and modifying Article 11, Section 11.2.6, Common Open Space. (Second Reading)
c. UDC Text Amendment
An ordinance to amend the Unified Development Code regarding Section 10.1.9, Alternative Compliance, Section 13.9.2, Who Approves Administrative Variances? and Section 13.11.2, Who Approves Variances? (Second Reading)
d. UDC Text Amendment
An ordinance to amend the Unified Development Code regarding Section 2.2.19, Residential Garage Parking, Letter C, Townhouse, Letter D, Administrative Alternative Finding and Articles 3, 4, 5 and 6 regarding the number of units permitted in a row for townhomes. (Second Reading)
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.