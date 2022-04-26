CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, May 5, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, May 16, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. MP-21-11 Bridge Road Holdings, LLC
Consideration of a master plan amendment to add a 2.45-acre property to the Preston Ridge Master Plan Pod M to allow for a 2-story, 19,000 square foot retail and medical office building and a 1-story, 1,950 square foot medical office building. The property is located at 0 Old Milton Parkway and 11505 Morris Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 855 & 856, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.