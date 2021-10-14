CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, November 1, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. E-21-05 3060 Kimball Bridge Road Sign Exception
Consideration of a sign exception to reduce the setback for a monument sign. The property is located at 3060 Kimball Bridge Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 849, 850, 859 & 860, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. PH-21-19 Lewis Manning House/40 Cumming Street Change to Conditions of Zoning
Consideration of a request to change conditions of zoning to allow the Lewis Manning house to be used for a private residence. Previous conditions of zoning allowed the structure to be used for an office or HOA use. The property is located at 40 Cumming Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1253, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
c. V-20-01/E-20-02 Midgard Self Storage Variance and Exception
Consideration of variances and an exception to allow a 3-story, 90,000 square foot self-storage facility with moving truck rental on 14.9 acres. Variances are requested to the definition of ‘Storage, Climate Controlled’ to allow for moving truck rentals and to reduce the minimum parking requirement from 91 to 28 spaces. An exception is requested to increase the building height from 35’ to 36’-4”. The property is located at 11425 Morris Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 856, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, November 4, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, November 15, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
d. MP-21-09/CLUP-21-05/V-21-25 Cousins Westside Pod A/Empire Communities
Consideration of a comprehensive land use plan amendment, master plan amendment and variances to allow 58 ‘For-Sale’ townhomes on 7.35 acres. A comprehensive land use plan amendment is requested from ‘Business, Manufacturing, Warehousing, Light Industrial’ to ‘High Density Residential’ and a master plan amendment is requested to add ‘Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Attached’ as a permitted use in Pod A of the Cousins Westside Master Plan. Variances are requested to modify North Point Overlay site design and streetscape standards, amend block requirements, and eliminate landscape strip requirements along the new internal street. The property is located at 3000 Hembree Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 691, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
e. MP-21-07/CLUP-21-04/Z-21-09/V-21-23 Empire Communities/KB/400 Partners Consideration of a comprehensive land use plan amendment, master plan amendment, rezoning and variances to allow for 90 ‘For-Sale’ single-family detached homes to be constructed on approximately 14 acres in the North Point Overlay. A comprehensive land use plan amendment is requested from ‘Corporate Office’ and ‘Public, Institutional, Education’ to ‘High Density Residential’ and a rezoning is requested from O-I (Office-Institutional) and SU (Special Use) to R-8A/D (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Attached/Detached Residential). A master plan amendment is requested to add ‘Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Detached’ to Pod A of the KB/400 Partners Master Plan and variances are requested to modify North Point Overlay site design and streetscape standards, reduce setbacks and lot widths, eliminate block requirements with stub-out streets and vehicular cross-access, eliminate minimum driveway spacing, reduce landscape strip along new private road and allow a stream buffer encroachment for new entry road off Rock Mill Road. The property is located at the southwest corner of Kimball Bridge Road and North Point Parkway and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 807, 808, 849 & 850, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
f. PH-21-17 Unified Development Code (UDC) Text Amendments – Downtown Sign Code
Consideration of text amendments to the Unified Development Code (UDC) to add regulations for signage in the Downtown Overlay.
g. PH-21-18 Code of Ordinances Text Amendments – Alcoholic Beverages, Distance Requirements and Ancillary Tasting License
Consideration of text amendments to the Code of Ordinances to add and amend regulations related to ancillary tasting license and to add a distance requirement between retail package sales establishments.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.