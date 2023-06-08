City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
Randy Knight - City Administrator
Kurt Wilson- Mayor
The following item will be heard at a public hearing held by the Mayor and City Council on Monday, June 26th, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. UDC Text Amendment
An ordinance to the Unified Development Code by modifying Article 10, Site Development, Section 10.3, Signs.
b. STWP and CIE – Annual Update
Transmittal of the Annual update to the Capital Improvement Element (CIE) and the Short Term Work Program (STWP).
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.