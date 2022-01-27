THE CITY OF DUNWOODY, GEORGIA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Dunwoody Mayor and City Council will meet on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Dunwoody City Hall, which is located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338, and virtually via Zoom, for the purpose of due process of the following:

RZ 21-03: The applicant, Branch Ashwood Associates, L.P., seeks to amend the conditions of zoning, associated with case MA19-02, at 600 Ashwood Parkway, zoned C-1c, to allow a proposed retail/restaurant building.

Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:

Please click this URL to join. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88004601325

Or One tap mobile:

+14703812552,,88004601325# US (Atlanta)

+14702509358,,88004601325# US (Atlanta)

Or join by phone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 470 381 2552 or +1 470 250 9358

Webinar ID: 880 0460 1325

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbvvytAxVQ

The City of Dunwoody Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Dunwoody City Hall, which is located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338, and virtually via Zoom, for the purpose of due process of the following:

ZBA 22-01: Marshall and Paula Owens, homeowners at 1955 Clairborne Court, request a variance from Chapter 27, Section 58 to allow encroachment into the rear setback to allow the construction of a covered deck.

ZBA 22-02: DaShawn Bakari, property owner at 4426 Tilly Mill Road, requests a variance from Chapter 16, Section 78 to encroach into the 75-foot stream buffer to allow stream bank repair.

NOTICE OF DUNWOODY PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

The City of Dunwoody Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Dunwoody City Hall, which is located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338, and virtually via Zoom.

Should you have any questions, comments, or would like to view the applications and supporting materials, please contact the City of Dunwoody Community Development Department at 678-382-6800. Staff is available to answer questions, discuss the decision-making process, and receive comments and concerns.

