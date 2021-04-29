NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Dunwoody Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Dunwoody City Hall, which is located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338, and on Zoom for the purpose of due process of the following:
ZBA 21-15: Marquez Simmons, representative for Lidl, located at 2480 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody, Ga 30338, requests a variance from Chapter 27 Section 231 to allow a generator to encroach into the required 50-foot street setback.
Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:
Please click this URL to join. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83784328052
Or join by phone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782
Webinar ID: 837 8432 8052
International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbJg328Wr3
Should you have any questions, comments, or would like to view the application and supporting materials, please contact the City of Dunwoody Community Development Department at 678-382-6800. Members of the public are encouraged to call or schedule a meeting with staff in advance of the Public Hearing if they have questions or are unfamiliar with the process. Staff is available to answer questions, discuss the decision-making process, and receive comments and concerns.
