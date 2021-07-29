NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Dunwoody Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Dunwoody City Hall, which is located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338, and on Zoom for the purpose of due process of the following:
ZBA 21-21: Alec and Susan Berrong, homeowners at 5646 Trowbridge Dr, Dunwoody GA 30338, request a variance from Section 27-58 to allow an encroachment into the rear setback for a porch addition.
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE DETERMINATION
On July 9, the Community Development Director approved an Administrative Permit to permit retaining walls in the rear setbacks, pursuant to Zoning Ordinance Section 27-441, at 5318 & 5328 Roberts Dr, Dunwoody, GA 30338.
On July 16, the Community Development Director approved an Administrative Permit to demolish a home that encroaches into the stream buffer, pursuant to Zoning Ordinance Section 27-441, at 1372 Nerine Circle, Dunwoody, GA 30338.
Any person aggrieved by the above decision may appeal within 30 days of the publication of this notice.
