NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Dunwoody Planning Commission will meet Tuesday April 12, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Dunwoody City Hall, which is located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338 for the purpose of due process of the following:
Text amendments to the Code of the City of Dunwoody for Chapter 16, Article II, Division 6 Tree Preservation; Chapter 27, Section 98 Perimeter Center Overlay; and Chapter 27, Division IV, Division 3 Outdoor Lighting.
Review and consideration of a street name change from Goldkist Road to Campus Way.
The City of Dunwoody Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Dunwoody City Hall, which is located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338, for the purpose of due process of the following:
ZBA 22-04: Variance requested for 2300 Brookhurst Dr from Sec. 16-78 to allow encroachment into the 75-foot stream buffer for construction of a screen porch.
Should you have any questions, comments, or would like to view the application and supporting materials, please contact the City of Dunwoody Community Development Department at 678-382-6800. Members of the public are encouraged to call or schedule a meeting with staff in advance of the Public Hearing if they have questions or are unfamiliar with the process. Staff is available to answer questions, discuss the decision-making process, and receive comments and concerns.