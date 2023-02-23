 Skip to main content
Notice of Public Hearing

City of Roswell

Notice of Public Hearing

Randy Knighton - City Administrator

Kurt Wilson - Mayor

The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.

a. BZA20230039 – 0 East Crossville Road

The applicant, V.R Halter, is requesting a stream buffer variance.

Land Lot 447.

b. BZA20230250 – 290 Fall Creek Trace

The applicant, Cimi Douglass, is requesting a variance to change the

rear set back from 30 feet to 8 feet.

Land Lot 676.

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.