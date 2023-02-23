City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
Randy Knighton - City Administrator
Kurt Wilson - Mayor
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. BZA20230039 – 0 East Crossville Road
The applicant, V.R Halter, is requesting a stream buffer variance.
Land Lot 447.
b. BZA20230250 – 290 Fall Creek Trace
The applicant, Cimi Douglass, is requesting a variance to change the
rear set back from 30 feet to 8 feet.
Land Lot 676.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.