City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
Randy Knight - City Administrator
Kurt Wilson- Mayor
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Board of Zoning Appeals on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill Street, Roswell, Georgia.
a. BZA20233282 – 2530 Camden Glen Court
The applicant, John deCouto, is requesting a variance to rear
setback, land lot 759.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning
& Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia,
770.817.6720 or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to