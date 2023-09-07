 Skip to main content
Notice of Public Hearing

City of Roswell

Randy Knight - City Administrator

Kurt Wilson- Mayor

The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Board of Zoning Appeals on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill Street, Roswell, Georgia.

a. BZA20233282 – 2530 Camden Glen Court

The applicant, John deCouto, is requesting a variance to rear

setback, land lot 759.

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning

& Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia,

770.817.6720 or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to

www.roswellgov.com