Notice of Public Hearing

The City of Dunwoody Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Dunwoody City Hall, which is located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338, for the purpose of due process of the following:
41, 47, & 53 Perimeter Center East, RZ 22-02 & SLUP 22-02: The applicant, Grubb Properties, seeks a rezoning, from PC-2c to PC-2c, to amend the conditions of zoning associated with cases RZ 18-02 & SLUP 18-02, and requests a Special Land Use Permit to allow Multi-unit building, rental; Age-Restricted Multi-unit building, rental; and Group Living uses. The applicant also requests relief from Sec. 27-98.
The City of Dunwoody Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council of Chambers of Dunwoody City Hall, located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338, for the purpose of due process of the following:
ZBA 22-14, 4903 Leeds Court: Variances from Sec. 27-58 to allow encroachment into the rear setback and Sec. 16-78 to allow encroachment into the 75-foot stream buffer for a home addition.
Should you have any questions or comments, or would like to view the application and supporting materials, please contact the City of Dunwoody Community Development Department at 678-382-6800. Members of the public are encouraged to call or schedule a meeting with the staff in advance of the Public Hearing if they have questions or are unfamiliar with the process. The staff is available to answer questions, discuss the decision-making process, and receive comments and concerns.