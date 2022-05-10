CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following item will be considered by the City Council on Monday, May 23, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. Z-22-02/V-22-08 116 & 126 North Main Street
Consideration of a rezoning and variances to allow for 2, 4-story mixed-use buildings on 1.43 acres. The mix of uses includes 32,000 square feet of office, 4,000 square feet of retail, 8,000 square feet of restaurant and 4 ‘For-Sale’ condominium units. A rezoning is requested from C-1 (Neighborhood Commercial) to DT-MU (Downtown Mixed Use) and variances are requested to reduce setbacks for a dumpster enclosure and to eliminate stream buffers. The property is located at 0 Christine Drive and 116/126 North Main Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1252, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.