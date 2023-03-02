NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Dunwoody Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council of Chambers of Dunwoody City Hall, located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338, for the purpose of due process of the following:
ZBA 22-20, 4849 Manget Court: One special exception from Sec. 27-269 to allow retaining wall height up to 12 feet and two variances: one variance from Sec. 16-78 to allow a retaining wall to encroach into the 75-foot stream buffer and one variance from Sec. 27-269 to allow a retaining wall to encroach into the side setback.
ZBA 23-01, 5171 Chamblee Dunwoody Road: Variance from Sec. 27-58 to allow a deck and garage to encroach into a street setback and variance from Sec. 27-166 to allow the garage to be separated by less than 10 feet from the principal building on the lot.
ZBA 23-02, 48 Perimeter Center E: Variance from Sec. 27-73 to allow a deck to encroach into a side setback.
ZBA 23-03, 5703 Trowbridge Drive: Variance from Sec. 16-78 to allow a screened porch and deck to encroach into 75-foot stream buffer.
ZBA 23-04, 1633 Womack Road: Variance from Sec. 27-58 to allow a deck to encroach into the rear setback.
Should you have any questions or comments, or would like to view the application and supporting materials, please contact the City of Dunwoody Community Development Department at 678-382-6800. Members of the public are encouraged to call or schedule a meeting with the staff in advance of the Public Hearing if they have questions or are unfamiliar with the process. The staff is available to answer questions, discuss the decision-making process, and receive comments and concerns.