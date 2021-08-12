CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, September 2, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, September 20, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. MP-21-01/V-21-04 The Bailey/Northwinds
Consideration of a master plan amendment and variance to allow a 156,400 square foot wellness center, 53,000 square foot of office use, a 100-room boutique hotel, and 24,700 square feet of retail/restaurant use on 4.72 acres. A master plan amendment to the Northwinds Master Plan is requested to amend development standards, such as building setbacks, building heights and building coverage. A variance is requested to increase the maximum impervious area in the O-I district. The property is located at 2650 Northwinds Parkway and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 799, 805 and 806, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. Z-21-06/V-21-17 Kimball 154
Consideration of a rezoning and variances to allow for a 3-story, 120,000 square foot office building and re-use of 2 existing buildings for office use and amenities on 4.44 acres. A rezoning is requested from SU (Special Use) to O-P (Office-Professional). Variances are requested to reduce parking, increase lot coverage, reduce front building setback, increase building height and reduce minimum driveway separation. The property is located at 154 Kimball Bridge Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 801, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
c. PH-20-07 Horizon 2040 Alpharetta Comprehensive Plan – Transmittal Hearing
Consideration of a request to transmit the Horizon 2040 Comprehensive Plan draft plan to the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) and Department of Community Affairs (DCA) for review.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, September 27, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. Z-21-08/CU-21-11 Mayfair on Main/217 South Main Street
Consideration of a rezoning from C-2 (General Commercial) to DT-MU (Downtown Mixed-Use) and a conditional use to increase the density above 10 dwelling units per acre to allow for the construction of a 24-unit ‘For-Sale’ townhome development in the Downtown. The property is located at 217 South Main Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 694, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. Z-21-07/V-21-24 236/244 North Main Street
Consideration of a rezoning from O-I (Office-Institutional) to DT-LW (Downtown Live-Work) and a variance to reduce the side setback between structures from 10’ to 6’ in order to allow for the construction of 11 single-family detached homes in the Downtown. The property is located at 236 and 244 North Main Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1197, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
c. PH-21-14 UDC Text Amendments – Permitted and Conditional Uses and Temporary Uses
Consideration of text amendments to Unified Development Code (UDC) Article II, Use of Land and Structures and Appendix A: Alpharetta Downtown Code to amend permitted and conditional uses in several zoning districts, as well as amendments to temporary uses.
d. PH-21-16 UDC Text Amendments – Medical Marijuana Production and Dispensary Use
Consideration of text amendments to the Unified Development Code (UDC) to add a definition and regulations addressing medical marijuana production and dispensary use.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
